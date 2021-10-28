Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $49,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

