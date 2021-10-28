$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. SFL reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SFL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

