Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 357,400 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 357,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,648,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Bank of America began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.