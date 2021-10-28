Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 314 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

CFR opened at $127.73 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

