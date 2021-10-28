Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $48,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 185.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 216,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

OZK opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

