LPL Financial LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NuVasive by 9.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $3,544,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

NuVasive stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,720.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

