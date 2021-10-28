Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Autohome were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Autohome by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

