LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

