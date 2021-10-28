Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.45. 15,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 870,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.08.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 458,092 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.