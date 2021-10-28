Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 24,284 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of QIAGEN worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 12.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 148.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 66,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

