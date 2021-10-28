Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $554.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

