Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 32,398 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

