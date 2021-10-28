Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.84 and last traded at $148.75. 295,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,475,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Affirm alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $25,773,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.