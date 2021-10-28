DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $44.11. 2,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $780.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DMC Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

