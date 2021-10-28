DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $44.11. 2,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $780.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DMC Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.