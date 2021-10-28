iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 343,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,456,442 shares.The stock last traded at $63.29 and had previously closed at $62.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

