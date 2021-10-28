Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.97

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.97 and last traded at $184.84, with a volume of 6413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.43.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.