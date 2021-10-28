Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Corning has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Corning by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Corning by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 94,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Corning by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,300,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 249,358 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

