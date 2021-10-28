Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $127.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 182,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.