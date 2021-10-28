Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TENB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

TENB opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $7,941,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

