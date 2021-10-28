Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Increases By 841.7%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,671,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
