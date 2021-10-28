SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SMCAY opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SMC had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMC will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

