Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $39,097,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.74 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.