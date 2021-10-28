Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CFO Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

