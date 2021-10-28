Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.21.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 3,544.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,947 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after buying an additional 1,744,930 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wedbush reissued a "hold" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

