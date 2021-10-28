Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 3,401 Shares

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE KSU opened at $304.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

