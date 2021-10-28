Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger Sells 44,704 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

