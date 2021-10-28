Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger Sells 44,704 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SNDX stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
