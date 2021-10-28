ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $588,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James G. Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

