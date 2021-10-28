Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IWF stock opened at $293.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $295.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

