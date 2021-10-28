Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 11,500 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

