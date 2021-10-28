United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of United States Steel worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in X. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $25,170,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 904.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 146.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 615,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1,379.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 582,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

X stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

