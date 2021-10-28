Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.97 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of GKOS opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

