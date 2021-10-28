Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 132,647 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.36% of Central Pacific Financial worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $748.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

