409,600 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 409,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.