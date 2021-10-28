Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 217,300 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of KBR worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in KBR by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,859,000.

NYSE:KBR opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

