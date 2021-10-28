Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,769 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of United Natural Foods worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

