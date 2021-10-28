Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,099 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 736.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,250,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

