Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $279.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.96. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.