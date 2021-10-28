Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $66.39.

