Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $436,000 Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

