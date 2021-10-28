WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,030.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,021.50 ($13.35), with a volume of 1935298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 966.20 ($12.62).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price objective on WPP in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital raised WPP to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,104.22 ($14.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 984.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 975.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

