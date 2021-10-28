Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $130.97 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of PerkinElmer worth $130,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

