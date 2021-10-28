Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $122,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

