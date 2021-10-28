Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,508 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Avery Dennison worth $118,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $208.18 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average of $212.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.