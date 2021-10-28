Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 205,989 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,746,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $115,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 322,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,051,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 406,513 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 159,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

