Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,608 Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,999 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Banco Macro stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

