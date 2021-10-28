GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $138,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 891,963 shares valued at $38,012,214. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a PE ratio of -48.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

