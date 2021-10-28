Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €91.10 ($107.18) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

