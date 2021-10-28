Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 468.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 323,039 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

