Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Itron worth $53,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

