Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $54,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after buying an additional 7,232,079 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,878,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after buying an additional 1,284,877 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

